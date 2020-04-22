Former Super Eagles captain, Vincent Enyeama has revealed he holds nothing against former Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh despite being unceremoniously exited from the national team in 2015, AOIFootball.com reports.

In a live Instagram chat on the Super Eagles platform, Enyeama said that what happened between them was in the past and that he would jump at any opportunity to sit and even eat with the soccer tactician.

“I have nothing against Oliseh. What happened in the past is in the past. I still have his number on my phone and probably he has mine. If I have my chance I would sit and have breakfast with him,” the two- time CAF Champions League winner said.

It would be recalled that Enyeama and Oliseh had a row that caused the former’s exit from the Super Eagles in October 2015.