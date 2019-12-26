President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday declared 2019 as a very successful year for the nation, thanking Nigerians for believing in him and supporting his administration.

He said this when he received residents of Abuja led by Muhammad Bello, minister of federal capital territory (FCT) during the traditional Christmas Day homage.

Buhari said his administration would continue to do the utmost best to effectively utilise national resources to rebuild the country.

The president also reassured Nigerians that he is conscious of his duty, saying: ‘‘I swore to hold this office in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God willing, I will follow the system diligently to the end of my term and I hope history will be kind to me and Nigerians.’’

The president told the delegation, comprising religious, traditional and political leaders as well top civil servants and members of the press: ‘‘You are our eyes and ears, we have to listen to you and I hope you are encouraging your constituencies that this leadership means well and is concerned about them.’’

Buhari said the “extreme infrastructure deficit” inherited by his administration was worsened by the volatility in the oil market and the activities of militants in the Niger Delta.

He, however, expressed confidence that in the last four years the federal government had recorded sustainable progress in mobilising resources to rebuild infrastructure across the country.

‘‘This administration sincerely believes that if you get infrastructure right, most Nigerians will mind their own businesses. They may not even care who is in government,” he said.

‘‘But when you deny them infrastructural facilities then there is nothing they can do. But I can assure you that I thank Nigerians very much from the bottom of my heart.

“When I travelled to all the 36 states before the elections, what I personally observed and the number of Nigerians that turned up in every state to see and listen to me, are more than what anybody can pay or force.

“What I saw made me believe that the majority of Nigerians understand and sympathise with me.”

While hosting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at his residence, President Buhari assured that the country’s resources will be judiciously used for the benefits of all Nigerians.

Minister of FCT, in his remarks said they were in the Presidential Villa to pay Christmas homage and to thank President Buhari for the support given to the FCT.

“We thank God for bringing us this far, we started 2019 with a lot hope and a lot of challenges.

“A year ago when we came, we had elections before us. We were faced with a lot of challenges from within and without from parties that never wished the nation well.

”By the grace of God campaigns were completed successfully, by the grace of God inauguration was done successfully, by the grace of God we celebrated June 12 as our new Democracy Day.

“All these many people thought they could not have come to pass. By the grace of God the ninth Assembly was inaugurated and the leadership of the assembly were elected, by the grace of God the budget was passed and signed into law. All these we need to reflect and thank God for all we have been able to achieve under your able leadership.