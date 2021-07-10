From John Adams, Minna

Niger State governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has painted a gloomy picture of the health sector he inherited in 2015 when he assumed office, saying that quack Doctors in government hospitals in the state and quack private hospitals were the greatest challenges facing the sector.

He said the decay in the sector turned all the government hospitals in the state to a mere consulting clinics, begging for urgent attention.

The governor also said the ethics of the medial profession was being abused by Doctors in government owned hospitals who formed the habits of referring patients to private hospitals owned by their friends and associates.

The Governor who disclosed this in Minna on Saturday during a memorial lecture and book lunch in honor of a late former Commissioner for health and hospital services in the state, late Dr. Ibrahim Babamini Sule pointed out that government hospitals became the last option for patients seeking medical attention in the state due to the decay in the sector.

According to him, “I inherited a lot of problems and challenges at the health sector in 2015 when my administration came on board. The ethic of the profession was being abused with Doctors working in government owned hospitals directing patients to private clinics owned by their friends or associates.

“The problem of quack Doctors and hospitals carrying out functions that is beyond their powers with attendant loss of lives was another biggest challenge”,

He pointed out that, that was what informed the decision of the government to set up a committee, with the late commissioner for health as the Chairman with a view to correct all these abnormally in other to reposition the sector for better services.

The death of Doctor Sule, he said stalled the work of the committee even though a number of progress have been recorded in the sector in the last six years, adding that “from the three Consultants we met in 2015, we now have not less than 30 Consultants in various medical fields in the state.

“The welfare of Doctors and other medial workers have been improved greatly in other to boost their moral and discourage them any unprofessional act in the course of discharging their duties”.

He described the late Doctor Sule, whom they both served together as commissioners in the former Governor Babangida Aliyu cabinet in 2008 as an upright person who is dedicated to his work and profession, adding that “people must change because there life after death.”

The Author of the book, Professor Mohammed Yahaya Kuta of the University of Ibadan who equally served together as commissioner with the late Doctor Sule said he was inspired to write the book because of his good works here on earth and the comments from people about him.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.