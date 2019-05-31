Top record label/audio-video production company, Mercelo Gustavo, has penned a recording deal with fast rising musician, Mobolaji.

At the contract signing ceremony, which took place recently inside the Mercelo Gustavo’s office in Lagos, the stage-trained artiste, whose real name is Mobolaji Okotore, was ecstatic and showed his appreciation to the management of the label for believing in his potential.

Born into a musical family, Mobolaji started singing and performing on stage very early in life. Speaking shortly after putting pen to paper, the talented artiste said: “I am so excited and I don’t know where to start. I have been working with Mercelo Gustavo underground on songs that inspire and encourage the mind because that is what Nigerians need now.

“I want to touch not just the feet of those who listen to my music but more importantly touch their hearts and inspire them to believe they can make it in life no matter the odds. My kind of music is inspirational-highlife because I inspire and heal with music.”

Mobolaji, who can play virtually all instruments, is also a music producer and has an in-depth knowledge of a variety of music genres. However, his songs were produced by Gustavo’s ace-producer, Abiola Bolarinwa aka Rhyme Baba.

Expressing confidence on Mobolaji’s ability to put back on track the Nigerian music industry, President/CEO, Dijo Group, parent company to Mercelo Gustavo, Innocent Oboh, said: “I have always known Mobolaji to be a great talent and all he needed was a credible platform that can make his dreams come true. There is no better platform than Mercelo Gustavo to take him from the point of talent, brand, exposure, management, marketing, positioning, and consumption by music lovers.”

Also present at the contract signing were Barrister Zachariah Akomolafe, Mobolaji’s manager, and CEO, Immense Group of Companies, George Oboh.