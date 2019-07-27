Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and one of the seven women on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list, Sharon Ikeazor, has called on Nigerian women to join politics as platform to serve the society.

She said the quest to serve was what inspired her to join politics, stressing that no nation can function properly without the accurate representation of women at the highest level of governance. Ikeazor spoke at the 7th annual conference of Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) held in Abuja.

Ikeazor said she has been into empowerment and mentorship of young women since she joined politics some years ago, and encouraged WILAT to provide stronger platform for more women to go into politics. She said: “I am not in politics for patronage but for service. Your action is a service to women and Nigeria as a whole. Women form a huge part of the Nigerian population, so if you don’t have women in the governance, the nation cannot move forward.”

The Founder of WILAT, Aisha Ali-Ibrahim, in her remarks said the association, which exists in 22 countries, is a legal professional body for women in transportation industry, with passion to bring women to the rightful positions. The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who was represented by Pauline Tallen, at the event, appreciated the women for the kind gesture extended to fellow women, reminding them that gone are the days women are restricted and cannot work together to achieve a goal.