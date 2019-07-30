Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Dr Cecilia Ibru, is the co-founder of Michael and Cecilia Ibru University (MCU), Delta State. In this interview, she spoke on issues concerning the university system and the experience of running MCU.

Share your experience in running a private university in Nigeria?

It has been an experience filled with lessons and other challenges. Micheal and Cecelia Ibru University, in Delta State, was borne of desire and passion to champion a cause that would herald greater improvement in Nigeria’s education system. However, not everybody can share or support your vision. So, it becomes very important to invite people that share same vision with you so you can collectively make progress.

My late husband and I had the vision of establishing the university. Unfortunately, he died two years after it was established. I kept the vision alive because I believe it was one vision that will make significant social impact, especially in changing lives of so many people who otherwise, may not have been able to operate with their mates who went to public universities.

My late husband told me repeatedly that the difference between him and other people roaming the street was that he had better education. The effect of the two is evident at Michael and Cecelia Ibru University.

What are the selling points of your university?

Many things made us unique and different from other private universities in Nigeria. My late husband was known globally as real and successful businessman and entrepreneur. He was in the class of Dangote. He succeeded in building multi-billion naira businesses, inspite of harsh operating environment.

Many people never gave him the chance but he was able to make his way through, and achieve an enviable success. We plan to put his qualities together in form of a credit unit entrepreneurship course that students had to take so they can learn a little bit out of it. I am glad that a lot is being said about entrepreneurship in Nigeria today unlike in the past years. Universities have been encouraged to be entrepreneurship minded. It brings hope and indication that we are on the right track.

Employers often doubt the quality of graduates being produced in Nigerian universities. Are you concerned?

I may not totally agree with you. However, ours is unique and evidences are there for all to see. The aim of establishing the university was never for profit. But to produce manpower that would drive the needed transformation in all sectors of the economy. We have a reputable brand name that rings a bell.

My late husband and I built businesses and reputable name. In our school, the students are given the opportunity to maximise their potential. The spirit of excellence is imparted in them and the result shows. I can assure you that in no distant time, graduates from our school would be known as solution providers. They would birth ideas that would bring solutions to global security, ICT, political, social, economic and other human problems.

Have you been able to meet your carrying capacity?

I can’t give definite answer to that question. Ours is a private university and there is this belief that we charge high fees in private schools. So, students’ interest, especially those that made good scores in UTME, are first with private universities. It is only when they could not get admission there, then those whose parents can afford the cost then consider private institutions.

Howbeit, we have over 420 students in our campus at the moment. More have indicated interest due to the increasing conviction and confidence in our quality of education and facilities. We will continue to offer good and quality educational services to our students and not otherwise.

Many families could not afford education in Nigeria due to cost. What do you suggest as way out?

It is very true that the economy is unfriendly. Many families are unable to carter for educational needs of their children. However, I have suggested that a loan scheme should be created for students.

That is the practice in developed countries and great success had been recorded. If the loan scheme is established, many of our children would not go to US and other developed countries to study. Rather, they would enrol in the scheme get the loan to finance their education either in public or private institutions. They repay the loan after sometimes so that others can access for their education.

Government should approach World Bank and other international financial institutions to support the loan scheme. That way, we would make great progress.

There is this belief that private universities are home to retired and old professors. What is your reaction?

You must know that many of these old professors who may be retired are not necessarily tired. In America and other developed countries, the old professors still live in the campuses and teach students.

For instance, in Ibadan, many of our old professors are still there. They are wealth of knowledge. They may not come as full time lecturers, but they will come once a week like a visiting professor. They may not be permanent staff. We use some of them in our school, not as permanent staff. My Vice Chancellor is a young lady in her 50s. When you talk of people who can come and spend time with the students and mentor them, these old professors are very good at that.

There is this unending agitation for private universities to benefit from TETFund intervention. Are you in support?

Yes. And I can tell you that the agitation will continue for a long time. This is because the bulk of the education tax comes from private sector. So, it is expected that some of it is passed to the private universities. But at the moment, it has not been done.

However, it is an on going discussion and I am sure that someday, some kind of arrangement will come into play. I do not think that universities in Nigeria, aside the private ones could command about 50 per cent of annual admission. You cannot ignore that huge contribution.

Recently, the National Universities Commission (NUC) announced that over 300 applications have been received for establishment of private universities. Not too long from now, public universities would become minority. People who will be doing the work and ensuring that our nation is well educated will be the private university operators.

If that is the case, then government will have to think of how to help and sustain them. The preposition of private sector is quite different from the public sector. A few of them have proven that well-managed private university can produce quality and skilled graduates. It has been proved in the past and more are coming.

Are not you afraid of the pending 300 application for private universities?

No. We need them. The US has over a thousand universities. Malaysia has over 90 and they are smaller than us. The reason we are not doing well as a country is because every employable person is not properly employed because of the lack of the good education and capacity. Many lives are being wasted because of ignorance.

If we can tackle ignorance at lease using private universities then our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will improve. Nigerians have great potential but it is only human capacity development that will make Nigeria what it should be.