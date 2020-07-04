Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There was pandemonium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital on Friday as a three- man robbery gang stormed a new generation bank along Sani Abacha way shooting dead a customer.

Eye-witness account stated that the bank customer identified as Emmanuel Omomo a.k.a Ibori from Delta State was believed to have withdrawn a huge sum of money and had already entered a commercial tricycle when the robbers struck.

The eye-witness said immediately the deceased saw a masked man dressed in black alighted from a Toyota Camry car that pulled beside the tricycle, he tried to escape through the bush path behind the bank but the gunman shot him in the stomach and repeatedly after he had fallen down before taking the bag he was clutching.

Investigations revealed that attempts by policemen attached to the bank and another nearby bank to foil the escape of the robbers was futile as their car zoomed off towards the Julius Berger flyover.

The deceased was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa but was pronounced dead as he had lost much blood.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said detectives have launched a manhunt for the robbers.