Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Tragedy yesterday hit the neighbourhood of Irete in Owerri West local government area of Imo State as a tanker laden with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exploded and killed a woman in another bus trying to make U – turn along Owerri/Onitsha road.

An eye witness, Nnamdi Ojimba who narrated the incident to our correspondent disclosed that the gas tanker after discharging its content opposite a filling station, Forte oil, along the road where the incident occurred tried to make a U – turn to continue its journey to another destination only to be hit from behind by the bus conveying the deceased who is said to be a trader heading to the Relief market Owerri with her pineapple fruits for sale. The effect of the crash, the source said, caused the tanker to explode.

According to Ojimba, the bus driver who was coming from Delta State was not patient enough as he attempted to hurriedly get pass the tanker before it finishes making its U -turn, and in the process hit the back of the tanker which he said caused the explosion, killing the woman seated in front with the driver as she was burnt beyond recognition while the driver managed to escape with serious injuries and has since been rushed to the hospital.

He added that another car, which was also trying to make a turning at the same point got caught in the gas fire but was lucky to escape with another occupant of the vehicle. The fire, which raged on for one hour according to the source was however extinguished by the help of people that gathered at the scene as they poured soapy water and sand on it.

But given his own account of the incident, Director of the Imo Fire Service, Japhet Okereafor said the bus driver rammed into the tanker while attempting to make a turn.