By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 60 murder suspects within the first quarter of the year. Among the suspects were three females.

One of the suspects, Amaka, a nanny who gave a graphic account of how she killed a 6-month-old baby in her care, said she regretted killing her.

Amaka, 15, who was employed by the parents of the victim as a maid, said her path to murder began when she was in primary school in Agulu, Anambra State, where a friend of hers offered her biscuits and sweet and she appeared in a spiritual realm believed to be a witchcraft coven.

According to her, her life turned upside down as she started seeing strange things and attending secret meetings in the spiritual realm while others were sleeping.

‘My name is Chiamaka Odo. I am 15 years old from Anambra State. When I was in primary school, one of my friends, Ameri gave me biscuits and sweets during lunch break. After eating the biscuits, in the night, I found myself in a place where I met so many people who welcomed me and I started attending meetings with them in the spiritual realm,’ the nanny stated.

‘When I was coming to Lagos, my group said I should bring blood, but I said no because I didn’t want to spill human blood. We did meeting and I begged them to send me to do another thing, but they asked what I wanted. I told them I don’t want to shed any blood, but I can do any other thing.

‘They asked me what I was going to do in Lagos and I told them that I would be doing nanny work. So, on the night of March 5, they asked me to bring the baby I was looking after, I said I won’t bring the baby and they said they would strangle me if I didn’t bring the baby. I refused to bring the baby and I begged them not to push me to kill the child, but they didn’t agree. So, they gave me a baby bath and said I should call the baby four times. Out of the fear not to be killed, I did as they told me, so I called the baby’s name four times and his blood filled the bath.

‘That was what happened. They used to visit me in my dream whenever I am sleeping. I found myself in Okoloma in Agulu, Anambra State. I am the last in the group, I do not do anything and I don’t eat anything in the meeting. I came to the house as a nanny on January 7. It was my uncle that brought me and they said they would be paying N15,000 but they didn’t pay. I want to leave the cult, but I don’t know how to go about it. They have so much manipulated that whenever I want to go to church on Sunday, I won’t be able to walk again. They will make me tired until church dismisses,’ she added

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, who paraded the suspect, said 230 criminals were arrested in various parts of the state.

Alabi said 60 of them were arrested for murder, while 62 others were nabbed for robbery.

According to Alabi, who was represented by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a 14-year-old female nanny strangled her mistress’ son, Jayden Osokolo, kept in her custody to death: ‘The suspect, Chiamaka Odo, confessed to being a member of the Ogoloma cult gang.

‘During interrogation, she disclosed that members of the cult group requested her to bring the blood of the deceased to the spiritual world hence she carried out the dastardly act.

The PPRO said another suspect, Oluwatoyin Joshua, 26, was arrested for the murder of her boyfriend. ‘The suspect on the said day, stabbed the deceased, Olayinka Adebayo, 27, to death with a kitchen knife while fighting over the sharing of N3,000 given to them by a good Nigerian. The incident happened at Ogunnaike Street, Shangisha, Lagos. The suspect is in police custody while awaiting legal advice from the DPP,’ he stated.