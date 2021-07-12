From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum is unaware of the reported appointment of a governor over some territories in Borno state by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), declaring that he is fully in charge of the state.

The governor said this while briefing State House Correspondents on the purpose of his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Monday.

Governor Zulum stated that the claim remains by ISWAP was unauthenticated, saying that his administration is not investigating the issue.

The insurgents had claimed that one Abba Kaka has been appointed as the governor under a new leadership restructuring by an interim council.

But Zulum in his response to a question said: ‘We are yet to validate the authenticity of this report that ISWAP appointed governor in Borno state. So, as the governor of the state, I think it’s not right for me to speak on something that I don’t have full knowledge of.’

Asked whether he would investigate, he said no, blaming the report on social media.

‘Not investigating. This report is not authenticated. You have just seen somebody written something in one of the… I think it’s on Facebook or something like that. You’re a journalist and I think we have to prove reports beyond reasonable doubts, before commenting on such reports,’ he stated.

‘As far as I’m concerned. I’m the governor of Borno State and I don’t have any information that we have another government in a Nigerian state. Yes. And I’m very much in charge.’

Zulum said that he was at the presidential villa to seek the president’s assistance to repatriate the over 200,000 Borno indigenes who fled insurgency to Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

According to him, the security situation in the state has improved hence the need to bring them back.

The governor said: ‘Now that we have started witnessing the gradual return of peace to Borno State, these people that are taking refuge in our neighbouring countries are willing to return home.

‘Therefore, the Borno State Government picked a date of 27th of November 2021 for the commencement of the repatriation process, especially to local government areas of Abadam and Guzamala.

‘So, I came to brief Mr President, to solicit his support, with the view to ensuring hitch-free repatriation exercise.’

On what it will cost to implement the repatriation, he said: ‘I can’t quantify, but I think the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs with its agencies – NEMA, the Refugee Commission and indeed the Northeast Development Commission, lastly the Borno State government – have the capacity to shoulder the responsibility of the repatriation exercise.’

On the fate of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) still in camps in the state, Governor Zulum said the Government is also working on returning them to their communities.

‘On the issue of Internally Displaced Persons, yes, the IDP camps are not palatable, that is why the government of Borno state and indeed the federal government, are exploiting the potentials of resettling them back to their own communities or relocating them to areas that are safe,’ he stated.

