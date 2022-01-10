By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said he laid down on the altar at the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministry in Lagos to worship God and not to attract cheers from the congregation.

He said God used the church’s Founder, Lazarus Mouka, to turn his life and Bayelsa State around and that he went to the church to fulfil a promise he made to worship God.

He said: “I lay down to appreciate God and worship him. I am not lying down here to acknowledge cheers from you, I lay down here to keep a promise, a way of worshipping Him, who turned everything around in my life and in the life of my state, Bayelsa, and Daddy Muoka was one of the instruments used in that great turnaround.”

Diri, who worshipped at the church during the New Year service, said Bayelsa State are proud to be associated with the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministry and noted that he came on behalf of the people and government of the state to thank Muoka for all he has done for the Bayelsa State and its people.

He said: “We are happy to be identified with the Lords Chosen Church and our Daddy, Mouka, we cannot do any other thing, we cannot worship any other thing, but we can worship Him and Him alone. I have come to represent the state of Bayelsa, the government of Bayelsa, to say a very big thank you to Daddy, we appreciate you, we appreciate the Church, thank you, thank you all.”