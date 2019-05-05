Christy Anyanwu

Matse Uwatse–Nnoli is a popular on-air-personality (OAP) who made her name as a presenter on Wazobia FM and NigeriaInfo FM, before capturing a place on the global Internet landscape as a blogger. She gained renown for her innovative African spices. At the just concluded GTBank Food and Drinks event, she held a Master Class session that was awesome and attended by many people, who also vowed to put into practice what she taught them about producing home made seasoning. The positive response to her food blog led her to launch her own spice range stocked across Nigeria and several countries. Shortly after the Master Class, she spoke with Sunday Sun her mum.

What did you teach the ‘students’ during your Master Class session?

I taught them how they could make their own curry with my recipes. They are going to enjoy using it. The smell is amazing. I also taught them how to make dodofitata. The dodofitata is a fusion dish of Italian and Nigerian with our element of sliced dodo on it. It is something you could serve for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

What would you say about this event?

It’s a well-put together show. I found it amazing, and I love all the chefs. Thanks to GTBank.

How did cooking start for you?

Right from from my parents house. I was taught to cook around the age of 12. I have been cooking all my life. I have been cooking for my siblings and for my parents.

Did you learn cooking from your mum?

Actually, I learnt it from my amazing step-mum. She taught me everything I know.

What about your biological mother?

I didn’t grow up with my biological mum. I grew up with my step mum, and she taught me virtually everything I know today.

So you are proud of your step mum?

Yes. I am proud of her and I’m proud of my mum too. My mum is amazing. She is a very hardworking woman, she encourages me and she’s very intelligent. She helps me with direction sometimes, but when it comes to culinary skills, that came from my step mum.

What would you say about your biological mum?

My mum is patient, she taught me to be patient, she taught me the beauty of hard work, and not to take short cuts. She said that you have to work hard in every step that you go, experience every step as you grow so that you will be truly seasoned.

You are stylish. Did you get that from your mum too?

My mum is extremely stylish as well. I think she is the most stylish woman I know. She helps me put things together.