Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The immediate past Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has profoundly thanked former governor, the Hon Henry Seriake Dickson for giving him the rare opportunity to serve the state in different capacities.

He said the immediate past governor first appointed him as his Senior Special Assistant on Media, later Chief Press Secretary and in another surprised elevation, Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

According to him, the eight years he served Bayelsa under Dickson was a watershed, as the erstwhile governor did not give anything to chance to justify the mandate Bayelsans gave to him.

He described Dickson as a leader of conviction who is so passionate about the development of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation, saying he left his big footprints in the sand of time.

Iworiso-Markson in a statement added that under Dickson, he learnt some valuable lessons on quality leadership which have broadened his perspective about some socio-political issues.

The former commissioner also thanked his former colleagues in the State Executive Council for their cooperation to ensure that the Restoration Agenda was fully implemented.

While also thanking members of the state House of Assembly for the synergy they created with the executive arm of government to hasten the development of the state in the last eight years, he expressed gratitude to practising journalists in the state, senior reporters, columnists as well as local and international media organisations who made his job more enjoyable by the objective, balanced and fair reportage of developments in Bayelsa under the Restoration Government.

In the same vein, Iworiso-Markson lauded his kinsmen in Opume and Ogbia local government in general for standing by him throughout his public service, and expressed satisfaction that he did not disappoint them.

He called on Bayelsans to give more support to the new administration of Governor Douye Diri to enable him consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor.