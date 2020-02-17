The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has said he left the Creek Haven Government House, Yenagoa, a fulfilled man.

He said in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, that it was to the glory of God that he left Government House in a blaze of glory in spite of the shocking array of political forces who turned against him in spite of the assistance he rendered to them. He lamented that the security of Bayelsa was outsourced to criminal elements who unleashed an orgy of violence on the state since 2015.

He recalled that the thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) killed 21 people in Nembe, Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, without the expected concern and condemnation from the Federal Government.

He added that even when the election results were announced against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there was no violence in consonance with his politics without bitterness or violence.

He lamented that the thugs of the APC destroyed properties in Yenagoa including the vandalisation of residence at Opolo and destruction of property worth millions of Naira in response to the Supreme Court Judgment .

“When were were ready for the transition, I called the whole state to pray and fast and we prayed and fasted and I considered a lot things, I consulted and took decisions.

“You are all in this state. You saw the reactions, and when the elections came, there was nothing possible I didn’t do as a human being for things to go well. People came here with result sheets with the Nigerian military, shut down the whole state, and wrote results and used people to legitimize it, shouting to vilify me to justify the wrong they did. And people believe those lies. As we lost there was no violence. I didn’t come into politics to kill people, to destroy or maim.”