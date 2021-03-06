For Ogechi Ukonu better known as Caramel Plugg, there’s nothing wrong with marrying a fellow celebrity.

According to the Canada-based Nigerian Internet sensation, she doesn’t have a celebrity crush at the moment, but she also doesn’t have any limitations when it comes to matters of the heart.

“I don’t have a celebrity crush, not even Don Jazzy, but he is an amazing person! If the one for me is a celebrity, then so be it. It’s God’s will,” she told Inside Nollywood.

However, the Abia State indigene states that marriage is not on her mind right now because she’s still young and would rather focus on her studies and career.

“At the moment, I’m not in a relationship and starting a family isn’t on my mind either. However, when the right time comes, a focused and determined man would be ideal. Someone who is honest and driven in whatever he is doing. I like men who are open-minded and observant.”