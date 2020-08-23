Of all the component parts of our country I love the North most. I love my people, the great Igbo nation, they have proved in manifest practical terms to be true Nigerians; they are all over and see wherever they are as home. I have good things to say about my admiration for the other races but my love for the North is incomparable. Their political sagacity is second to none within our entity. They have proved to be systematic and ideological since independence in 1960, and the only group that has remained consistently committed to their dreams.

Inspite of widening effects of intense power play, deep ethnic rivalry and education, they have managed to remain what they chose to be. From studies those threatened by geographical disadvantages are naturally strong and very belligerent. Studies describe this uncanny ability to surge forward as “desperate search for survival” but the north on the larger Nigerian platform has gone beyond this theory to establish new convictions. Among these is the fact that life can be more than mere existence, values can be added irrespective of hindrances once a group of humans can come together, understand their needs and resolve to attain them no matter what.

Nigeria is a union of distinct empires but from what we know and see it could be very safe to say only the north came into the arrangement with clear positions on what to do to survive and possibly dominate. The rest as it would seem came on a journey of merry-go-round. No, they wobble, fumble and even stumble along. Pictures of prominent Nigerian figures I have seen in chains, in Black Maria trucks or even jailed are mainly from those of other races in this union but see the core North they are strong and conquering. See how difficult it has always been for the races to emerge president whether under military or civil times.

Zik was in a party with broadest political base yet he couldn’t emerge Prime Minister. A northerner with narrow base did. General Aguiyi-Ironsi, an Igbo became Head of State by accident, he couldn’t stay in the position beyond six months, he was picked like snail and devoured raw by the North. What followed was sequence of rule by northern military officers. When a mishap occurred, Obasanjo who came in signed away his being. Northerner officers have told us he was so afraid of the structure in place he wanted to run away.

What the country has passed through under the present government headed by a northerner would never have been contemplated let alone implemented if the president was of other races. If he ventured he did he be so harassed to a point that his humanity would leave him. President Jonathan never brought so many minorities into power like Buhari has done yet nobody gave him rest. Now this country of huge diversity has the head of the Executive, Parliament, Judiciary all from one side, nearly of same stock and faith. The entire security apparatchik is in their hands. They hold all strategic ministries yet it is these times the country has less of voices of dissent. Save Nigeria is no longer in vogue.

How did we get to this point of death of civil rights movement and campaigners? Those who hold consultations not only know what they want and how to go for them, they equally identify possible pitfalls, then find how to circumvent them. The alliance with Yoruba was not to build or grow them; see the fate of the very brilliant Professor Yemi Osinbajo. It was first to give them false sense of worth and by so doing get them to use their vast network to quench the fire and voices of dissent. This is precisely why the press that fought many “wars” against poor governance especially against attempts to abridge citizens’ rights is today gasping for breath. Many have tasted the forbidden fruit. Same experience for our civil society organistions. These ones have been beaten into a state of stupor. It could turn perpetual if care is not taken. Consequence of political sagacity of the north.

I love the North and that is because they are running the way normal humans should do, they don’t lesve anything to chance, because they know those who stay on luck never get what they deserve. So, they are always on the move. To be successful, they have an agenda, which is modified a little once in a while to suit prevailing circumstances. They want to keep political power. In their power calculus even when situation forces them to cede power it must be to someone with no commanding capacity like they found in Obasanjo and Jonathan. Anyone like Abiola won’t fly. Isa Funtua who died recently told us, “north won’t support you except we know you and you are our friend.”

North wants its cultural and religious influence to be pervasive around the country, this explains the strenuous efforts to reconfigure the known demography of the country. Before, the north was so comfortable indigenes didn’t see need to travel or live outside the area today they have been encouraged and sponsored to move out and establish a presence. Knowing the vulnerability of leaders in struggle beaten areas, northerner leaders are negotiating deals, getting results including getting state propelled concessions, no thanks to electoral body and anti-corruption crusade, those chased are surrendering, in place of quitting they pledge to be hidden surrogates running errands.

Like I observed earlier, only a northerner in a well knighted system would do some of the things Buhari has done and get away free. Heightened herders clash at the beginning of the regime was no accident. Authorities would say it is not so and give reasons, but if you want to know study Sudan, history of Tunisia and Czechoslovakia before dismemberment and America started induced violence against the native Red Indians. If you do, you will see that prescriptions of RUGA and cattle routes as solutions were easily predictable options to follow. This regime was barely one year when an official came out with a circular placing age limit on General Overseers of Christian churches. Soon after there was change of school curriculum and removal of Christian Religious Studies as a core subject and Arabic was to be a compulsory study for all.

It is instructive that all these were not about promoting science, technology and development. Now we have the Company and Allied Matters Act amended to state that church leadrship can be altered, their finances taken over by strange fellows at the whim of government prompting company registration agency to so think. Industries are closing and nobody is concerned about revamping, rather so much attention is given to religion, a very private matter. Read history of Turkey and you can see the drift. It is about agenda, group desire and misplaced notion that all other races can be conquered by manipulation, lies and raw application of state power.

It has worked so far because the affected are dazed but watching to understand what it is that is hitting them. Would a man pushed to wall react? Lessons I took in psychology classes make me know they will and when it happens even those whose actions provoked it would find no place to hide. I still maintain I love the North, at least they know what they want and spare nothing in going for them.