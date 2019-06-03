Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has assured the people of equal representation of every section of the state in order to actualise his vision of running an all inclusive government.

He stated this at the Government House, Lafia, while issuing appointment letters to nine senior special assistants he appointed last week.

He charged the new appointees to take their jobs seriously and contribute their quota to the development of the state, adding that more appointments would be made as soon as the new assembly members were inaugurated.

He expressed the hope that each one of them would contribute his own quota in order to bring to fruition, the objectives of his government as they were selected on merit after rigorous consultation with stakeholders.

Responding on behalf of the new appointees, Samuel Egya who is the SSA Governor’s office, expressed their profound gratitude to God and to the governor for finding them worthy of the job assigned to them.

He promised that they would work assiduously, jointly and severally to justify the confidence reposed in them by giving their very best in the course of discharging their duties.

Egya thanked the governor for personally presenting to them their letters of appointments.

Those who received their appointment letters were Samuel Egya, SSA Governor’s office; James Thomas, SSA, Liaison office, Abuja; John Mamman, SSA Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Yakubu Kwanta, SSA Youth Affairs and NGOs and Murtala Alhassan Lamus, SSA Special Duties.

Others included Ibrahim Abdullahi, SSA Investment and Economic Planning; Salihu Isyaka Ogah, SSA Deputy Governor’s office; Rakiya Alaku, SSA Women Affairs and Empowerment and Abubakar Imam Zanwa, SSA Legal Matters.