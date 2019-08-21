Fred Ezeh, Abuja

New Minister of State for Health, Senator Olurinmibe Mamora, has promised to channel his energy to any cause that would discourage inter, intra-agency rivalry and promote industrial harmony in the health sector.

He seemed to be making reference to an unending confrontation between medical doctors under the umbrella of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) whose friction often cripple activities in various hospitals.

The minister believed that only a peaceful and harmonious work environment that all stakeholders involved in health care delivery services could be productive and offer efficient and effective health care service delivery to Nigerians.

Mamora, who spoke to newsmen shortly after he resumed office alongside the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehinire, observed that unending rivalry and supremacy battle among different healthcare workers have cost Nigeria huge fortune and untimely death of patients.

He said: “This inter and intra-agency rivalry must be tackled and durable solutions provided. It does more harm than good to our healthcare system. Ideally, health workers complement each other in service delivery to patients and otherwise. Obviously, there is a limit to what we can achieve if we continue this way.”

He assured different stakeholders in the health sector that the new management team would ensure that justice is done and adequate environment provided for everyone involved in health care delivery service to perform maximally.

Dr. Osagie Ehinire, said in his remarks that their job in the ministry was simply to assist President Muhammadu Buhari drive his Next Level agenda, but with special focus on health care service.

He, however, declined commented on some policies and programmes initiated and implemented by the former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, insisting that he would take brief from the permanent secretary, Abdullahi Mashi, before he would make a statement.