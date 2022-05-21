From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, has promised to lead the country to greatness if elelcted President in 2023, saying that the wealth of experince gained at National Assembly since 1999 would guide him to lead aright .

Lawan, who made the promise while interacting with the APC presidential delegates at Transcorp Hotel Calabar at the weekend, said all Nigeria needs to move forward is quality education, creation of job opportunities for young school leavers, tackling security challenges and investing more in agricultural sector.

While begging the delegates to vote him in the presidential primariy, the Senate President, who was accompanied by some members of Senate leadership including the Senate Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, stated that a time has come when the country’s focus has to be shifted to knowledge -based education just as it is done in countries like Singapore and other advanced nations with sound economic base.

According to him, if the yotths are well educated, most crimes and attrocities happening in the country would be a thing of the past.

He said: “If you give the party flag to me, I will win election for you. This is because I am friendly Nigerian. I have gained enough experience since 1999 when i was voted into the National Assembly by my constituents and i would use it to lead the country to greatness.

” I believe that this administration has gotten certain programmes and other things right as seen in the move to complete the second Niger Bridge when compared to previous administrations which did ground breaking two times and subsequently abandoned the project.”

He pleaded with party members to stop creating room for the rival opppsition PDP to take over government again