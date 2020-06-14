The new Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Sunday said his coming back to Lagos was to make his inputs toward easing the chaotic traffic situations in the state.

Ogungbemide, who took over from Mr Hyginus Omeje, on Thursday told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he had understudied the Lagos traffic problems, and understood the road safety and traffic challenges.

“Coming to Lagos is like coming back home. I have had the opportunity to work here severally.

“I know the challenges of Lagos, and I have come to contribute my quotas to alleviate the pains of Lagosians.

“I have been able to understudy the various problems we have.

“I have sat down with my team to see where necessary interventions can be made, and where we can make necessary recommendations to the state government and fortified our role on the highway.

“We will also see where we can make necessary interventions in the metropolis, that one, I can guarantee you,” he said.

According to him, in line with the mandate of the corps, the command is to reduce the rate of road crashes and fatalities so that the state can also be in line with the United Nations demands.

“That is why we are here and that is what we are going to do,” he said.

On plans to ensure safer motoring environment, Ogungbemide said that he would build on what his predecessor had done in the area of public enlightenment, stakeholders’ engagement, enforcement, staff training and discipline.

“I want to build on the advantage of this COVID-19 for now when we have less traffic. We should use this period for re-oreintation of motoring public in Lagos,” he said.

The sector command said that low road accident being experienced during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic would be sustained with public enlightenment.

”If traffic gridlock, road crashes, fatalities and injuries reduced during COVID-19 lockdown, it could be sustained even, after COVID-19, if motoring public had appropriated orientation and enlightenment.

“At least, COVID-19 experience is an indication that we can do without some of the things we are used to do that usually bring about crashes on Nigerian roads.

“We can do without making calls while driving, because it is better working on phones and computers in your room than on the highways behind the wheel.

“If Nigerians are still able to achieve more working from home during this period, and reduce the rate at which they move on the roads, carnages on our roads will be reduced as shown during this COVID-19 period.

“Putting all these together, I think if we are able to re-orientate our populace, we will be able to get the best when the lockdown is over,” Ogunbgemide said.

The sector commander said that emphasis would be more on fortifying the corridors or highways.

He, however, commended the state government for having a strong traffic management agency.

“What we (FRSC) do more is to assist them while we concentrate on our own primary responsibility of keeping the corridors strong.

“Where there is need for necessary intervention, we are going to be with the state agency; where we need to inform the government on what to do, we will be with them.

“It is time for more work; we have been commended for the achievements of the past, the way to sustain and surpass those achievements is to do more work,” he said. (NAN)