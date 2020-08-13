Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, assured that he would prioritise the construction of Agbede – Warrake – Ivbiaro road if re-elected for a second term as the governor of the state.

He gave the assurance when he led his party’s gubernatorial campaign team to the palace of the traditional ruler of Ivbiaro community in Owan East Local Government Area, His Royal Highness, Salifu Elabor.

“Let’s start by thanking you for your prayers in last four years which was helpful. I am very grateful because you have helped me to maintain peace in your area.

“But on our part as government, we have been able to make use of the resources available to us. But I want to assure you that if I win in the forthcoming gubernatorial election‎, I will prioritise the construction of Agbede – Warrake – Ivbiaro road, this is not a political statement.

“We are going to move development more to the rural areas across the 18 local government councils in the state. Today, everybody has been made to stay in their country home due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak”, he said.

Earlier, the Ivbiaro monarch, Salifu Elabor, said that they were delighted to receive the governor and his electioneering campaign team to his palace.

“Your excellency, you will recall that Owan East local government voted for you massively and we assure you of doing same in this forthcoming election.

“Your reforms in education, health and other developmental strides earned you the name ‘Wake and see governor’; we commend you for extending development to my community.