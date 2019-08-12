Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammed, Badaru Abubakar, has warned all the 27 local government council chairmen in the state ‎against inciting trouble between herders and farmers in the state.

The governor made the warring while receiving the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammadu, Nuhu Sunusi, at the Government House on the occasion of the traditional Sallah ‎durbar.

Alhaji Muhammed Badaru who was responding to the emir’s plea against politicians that he said had usurped the governor’s power by allocating lands reserved for grazing to their cronies.

Badaru said he was ready to deal decisively with any of the 27 local government chairmen that allow or favour any form of violation of the land use act.

“I’m issuing a staunch warning to ‎al 27 chairmen to be ready to receive query if any one of them allows such problem to happen within their domain,” said the governor.

He stated that “there is no politician no matter how highly placed he is that would be allowed to cause crisis as a result of their greed to acquire lands,” he said.

“Denying ‎the Fulani herders from using the grazing routes and reserves due to encroachment by farmers or individuals will no longer be condoned by my administration and there is a committee under the Secretary of State Government that was mandated to ensure compliance by affected people,” he declared.

The governor said the strict compliance with cattle routes is one of the good policies ‎inherited from the previous administration that ensured enabling peaceful coexistence in the state.

Earlier, the Dutse Emir, Alhaji Sunusi has appealed to the governor to check the excess of some politicians that have abrogated the state powers ‎by allocating grazing reserves to their friends a situation that might brew crisis in the state, said the emir.