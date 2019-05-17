Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State governor-elect, Mr Abdullahi Sule has assured that he will resolve farmers/herdsmen criswis between the state and Benue people.

Sule also said that Benue would be among the states he would visit soon after his inauguration.

The governor-elect spoke while addressing some selected journalists yesterday at the Presidential Lodge, Lafia.

He added that he had already discussed the modalities with the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

“The general perception is that Fulani are not allowed to operate in Benue State, therefore, there is a lot of influx into Nasarawa State and when they come in, they also go into certain farms that the people do not agree.

“At the last governors outing we had I had the opportunity of meeting the governor of Benue State and I explained to him that I don’t care what relationship he had with the outgoing governor of Nasarawa State.

“ I want to have the best of relationship between my government and his government; the reason is that we are neighbours, whatever affects Benue, affects Nasarawa and he was very impressed that we were talking that way.

“If there is a state I will like to visit, first will be Benue State, I want to visit Benue and then Plateau State, I want us to sit down together and talk to find out our common interest and concern and see how we can address them” he said.