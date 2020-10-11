Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) in last Saturday’s governorship election, Mr Agboola Ajayi has said he will soon take an official position on the outcome of the election.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Director General, Agboola Ajayi Campaign Organization, Dr Kola Ademujimi, the deputy governor noted that the governorship election was characterised by violence and vote buying, saying his party will soon meet and come up with a position on the outcome of the election.

He said “I want to formally appreciate our leaders, members of our great party and particularly the good people of Ondo State for your support, co-operation and show of love towards our party through your votes for the Zenith Labour Party during the gubernatorial election held on Saturday 10th October, 2020.