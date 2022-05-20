From Desmond Mgboh, Kano
Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Thursday pledged to tackle insecurity, revamp the economy and bring relief to Nigerians.
While speaking to the delegates and chieftains of the party at the Coronation Hall of the Kano Government House. Tinubu implored them to vote for him and nobody else at the primary election of their party.
“I hereby appeal to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election” he stated.
“Today is the day I have come to ask for your support to be President of Nigeria. You can put me there with your votes.
“I believe in myself, I am smart, intelligent and courageous, don’t make mistakes, choose wisely, choose me, I beg you and you will never regret supporting me'” he stated.
He further said that to develop and make the agricultural sector more lucrative, the country needs the formation of a commodity exchange mechanism.
“Commodity exchange is to guarantee to the farmers that there is a market for all the produce that is coming,” he said.
Speaking aldo, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who had received the visitor with an ooen arms , said it was pay-back- time for Tinubu adfing Tinubu had worked so hard for the growth and development of the party. .
Ganduje stressed that Nigerians were yearning for a leader who really understands the challenges of the nation and who is experienced enough to reposition the country.
