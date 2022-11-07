From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The support based of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, grew on Monday, when renowned gospel singer, Frank Edward, confirmed that he will vote for Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

Frank Edward, in a statement posted on his verified twitter account @frankrichboy, said he has made his decision based on his believe and convictions.

He said: “At this point clearly and carefully I will vote Peter Obi. No matter what happens at least I’ll be sure I tried to put my thumb of support in salvaging Nigeria. If at this point people are already dodging events! What are we still talking about! Abeg Abeg!.”

His tweet, expectedly, attracted barrage of reactions among his followers some of whom were for or against his position, some, with reasons.

A tweep, Ekene @BATified tweeted, “I’m an Igbo person but I support Asiwaju because I believe he’s the best. Peter Obi will function better as a minister. He lacks the experience and radicalism necessary to be the President of a multi-ethnical nation like Nigeria. We need a person with iron fist and stout heart”.

Another tweep, Upright @bet_9ja_, tweeted, “your opinion is not opinion of all. We are all trying to save Nigeria the best way known to us. While I don’t see from your perspective, you ain’t expected to see from mine. So, I wish you best of luck”.

Rep. Ade Kuye @kuye_ade tweeted, “My brother, please stay off this course for Christ sake. Make your choice and keep to yourself. God bless your ministry more”.

Shrek @joeljacob202, tweeted, “Obi is your brother so its expected. The fact that you are making noise about voting Obi is what I don’t get”.

Odunlayo Feyisetan @temodent tweeted, “you are only being clever by half. You should be bold enough to declare your support (your right of course) but without an excuse. Be bold next time.”

Last week, popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, confirmed his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, apparently based on his personal convictions and confidence in his ability and capacity to pilot the affairs of Nigeria better.

Also last week, one of the Psquare brothers was reported to had confirmed that 99 per cent of his colleagues (celebrities) are “obidients” meaning that they are in support of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Several other celebrities have also declared their support, openly, for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and had also used different forms, particularly the social media platforms, to convince their large fans to join the quest to pull Nigeria out of dungeon of backwardness and underdevelopment.