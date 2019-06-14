Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Friday expressed confidence that he will win the November 16 election landslide despite what he describes as noise.

Governor Bello stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking on the moves to deny him the party’s ticket and his efforts to return as the governor of Kogi State, the self acclaimed “landlord of Kogi politics” boasted that he would win the election landslide.

“I am the governor today and Insha Allah, l will return as the governor for another four years, after the November 16 election. As for the ticket, the analogy is that the tenant cannot send the landlord out of his house.

“APC in Kogi State was rebuilt by me, after the good job done by our late leader, His Excellency, Prince Abubakar Audu. After his demise, l came, rebuilt it from the scratch to what it is today.”

According to him, his efforts at rebuilding the party was evident in the last election in which the party won the entire 25 seats in the House of Assembly.

Bello said: “We also won seven out of the nine contested positions in the House of Representatives and two out of the three seats in the Senate.”

The governor who described himself as very popular, said those opposing him were mere noise makers, adding “anybody that is making such noise, does not disturb me, because, in the market place, noise is allowed.

“You know, in Kogi politics is the loudest; so people must make noise and you can’t stop that. But surely, l am very good with my party from the local government to the national level.

“They know that l am the leader of the party in my state. I have built it and it is very strong. Anytime, any day, we will win elections landslide.

“That l am going to win in the primaries is given by the grace of God, by which ever means, direct or indirect.

“Secondly, in the November governorship election, we are not just talking of wining, we are looking at the margins. The margin is going to be such that whoever comes far second, will be discouraged to go to court.”

Speaking on the significance of declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, Bello said Nigerians will remain grateful to President Buhari for the well honouring MKO Abiola, whose sacrifice made it possible for Nigerians to enjoy democracy

“We cannot thank Mr. President enough for that wonderful master stroke of recognising an icon, a human being that is synonymous with democracy, the late Chief MKO Abiola.

“I think something would have been wrong if he had not done this. For effectively doing it well, we can’t thank him enough. It is so significant for us and the future generation to know that this man paid the supreme price for the democracy we are enjoying today. We continue to pray for him to do more for the country. He has blaze the trail.

“It politics, we have to be real we are in this politics to serve. Chief MKO Abiola was out to serve us. He was denied. President Muhammadu Buhari is serving us and he has also recognised the man who paid the supreme sacrifice and what this means is that we must remain real and have the interest of the masses at heart and serve them to the best of our ability.”

On what Nigerians should expect from APC’s control of the leadership of the National Assembly, Bello stressed that governance will now be done with ease, due to the expected harmonious relationships between the executive and legislature

“You are going to see government at ease in the next level. Programmes, projects and every policies of government, you are going to see them implemented with ease unlike what we saw in the 8th National Assembly.

“You can see now that the atmosphere is very calm and everybody is happy. It shows that APC got it right this time around. So, kudos to Mr. President, leadership of our great party and leadership of the National Assembly and all the members of the National Assembly,” he said.