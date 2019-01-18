Recent travel

My most recent travel was in December 2018 to Barcelona, Spain and Dubai, UAE, for Christmas. In Spain, we visited historic sites, churches, museums, architectural structures and theme parks. We went to malls for shopping and we also witnessed a political rally live. At a point, my daughter got lost and after a futile search that lasted for about 30 minutes, I had to report her missing to the police. I was greatly terrified. It was a huge relief when I found her.

First trip abroad

My first oversea trip was a long time ago; I can’t even remember to which country. I was very young at the time.

Favourite cities

My all-time favourite vacation spot is Las Vegas, closely followed by Malaga in Spain.

Favourite meal abroad

A chunky beef burger with a creamy cocktail drink.

Lessons from travels

One, always ask questions if you are new to a certain environment.

Two, learn a few basic conversational words in the language of the country you visit––it makes the locals friendlier towards you.

Three, don’t look too touristy: carrying a big camera on your shoulders or a big backpack or hat or a selfie stick is a no-no.

Four, blend in if you can; if you can’t, just stay safe and sane.

Dream destination

Basically, I have visited all the European or American destinations I dreamed of, but I have not toured the Asian continent. That’s next on my list––exotic Asian destinations.

Ideal travel companion

My husband. He makes travelling fun and super easy for me. I never have to worry my head about anything. He handles everything from planning to execution. When I travel alone or with the kids, he keeps calling to ensures we are ok. He’s my best travel companion.

Unforgettable monuments

The Louvre Museum (Paris), Picasso’s House (Malaga), Notre Dame Cathedral (Paris), Prague Castle, Holocaust Museum in Germany and Apartheid Museum in South Africa––too many to name all.

Travel regret.

None.

Essential travel tools

I never travel without my rosary. I must pray in flight. You also need a multi-adapter to charge your phone in different countries. That’s so crucial.

Best hotel

The Hilton Hotel chain. You can never go wrong with a Hilton, plus you accrue reward points and get several perks too.

Most profound culture shock experience abroad

Speaking English doesn’t always save the day.