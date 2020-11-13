Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Dr. Anurika Kalunta of Aguiyi Ironsi Layout, Umuahia, Abia State has narrated to the panel of inquiry on police brutlity how she lost her pregnancy in the hand of police operatives. She said on October 5, 2020, she was inside her kitchen cooking in preparation for the burial of her late father, which was taking place on the same day, when armed policemen forcefully gained access into her building.

She said the policemen, who were about 10, invaded her home and requested to see her husband, who was away, and when she told them he was not available, they told her she was going along with them for questioning. She said she requested to know why they were looking for her husband but they decline any further information and instead insisted she followed them.

“On their insistence, I asked to be allowed to go in and change, but one of the officers insisted on going into my bedroom with me, a move my sister and I resisted. At the end, I was driven to the CPS in Umuahia where I was told that someone had written a petition against my husband.”

She said she was locked up in the cell and after two hours despite the fact she told them she was pregnant, she was taken to Alagbon Close on Lagos Island where she lost her pregnancy.

The woman disclosed that hours later, the petitioner, who happened to be her husband’s half brother, arrived at the station and told the police that he paid them huge amounts of money to bring the man to Lagos either dead or alive and not his wife.

“He, however, maintained that the police should hold me until my husband was arrested.”

She disclosed that she only regained her freedom after paying 250,000 to the police.

She pleaded with the panel to bring the police to justice and cause them to pay her N2million compensation.

However, the state police command, in their defence, said they were not responsible for her arrest.

The matter was adjourned till today.