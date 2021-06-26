One of the fast-rising actresses in Nollywood, Caroline Areoghene Igben, has bemoaned having a dark skin in the midst of beautiful, fair complexioned screen divas.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the Delta State indigene vowed not to tamper with her skin colour despite the temptation to bleach. “When I was younger, I used to think that light-skinned women were more beautiful, but right now I walk with a certain awareness and I’m very confident. I love my skin colour a lot. Although, I had lost some movie roles because I am dark-skinned, it didn’t push me to bleach. This was because I had certain people in my life that made me feel super beautiful. But sincerely, I think with maturity and self-awareness comes certain confidence of knowing who you are and how people’s opinions on what they consider beautiful shouldn’t faze you. Black is super beautiful,” she explained.

On sexual harassment, Igben maintained that no producer can forcefully make her go on a date with a clause attached. “Sex for movie roles is a thing that I hear a lot but haven’t experienced. What I have experienced is maybe after getting a job and I’m done with it, I’d get offers to say ‘can we go on a date?’ and I see it like a man trying to get to know you, and whatever their intentions were, I can’t say. But you definitely can’t be forced to date someone you are uninterested in. So, if my ‘no, I can’t go on a date with you’ won’t make you give me a job again, then clearly you can move with your work.”

