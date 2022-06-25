Like every other hardworking woman, celebrity fashion designer, Merit Emem Stephen hopes to eventually settle down and build a home with the man of her dreams.

Fondly called Mimii by friends and close associates, Merit is very much single and ready to mingle. However, there are certain requirements the man must meet to fit into her world.

“I like dark-skinned guys. I like my man to be reserved. I don’t like my man to be loud. I like educated, intelligent, smart and hardworking man. I love a good, bad boy if you know what I mean,” she told Saturday Sun.

Counseling young people aspiring to be successful entrepreneur like her, Mimii reiterated the need to continue fighting and never give up.

“It is better to fail and try again than you didn’t try at all. Fail and try again until you get it right. A lot of us tend to say I’m looking for money to do this and that, so I will advise that you start with what you have. Start small and grow. By doing that, you will understand every failure and success of the business,” she stated.