Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson is never afraid of showing off her cleavages on social media. Now, she is opening up on her choice between sex, love and money.

In a recent encounter with Inside Nollywood, the busty role interpreter confessed that nothing but money rules her world. “For me, money comes first. It’s because money will not wake up one day and break my heart. Moreover, I don’t even like sex. So, it is money all the way for me.”

On her marital status, Ms Johnson claims her love life is complicated, as she’s presently without a man of her own. “For now, there is no man in my life. In fact, it’s complicated. So, I’m still single,” she hinted.

With big boobs and butts becoming the norm in Nollywood, will Peju Johnson consider going under the knife to enhance vital parts of her body? Her response: “Never! I have no reason to do that. I’m so contented with my body. I am ‘Teamnatural’. Drinking lots of water, exfoliating, moisturizing and minding my business give me the glow. And I don’t stress on things I can’t change. I let things go when it’s about to stress me.”