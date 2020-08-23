Agatha Emeadi

Uche Nnaji is a fashion influencer who runs Ouch Collections, a one-stop fashion centre for men with an elegant sense of style. In his short chat, he gives us a peek at his favourites.

Favourite books you have read.

I have read and liked Buy the Future by Mensah Otabil

Where is your favourite holiday spot?

I love Portugal and Valencia/Ibiza in Spain

Who is your favourite designer for red carpet celebrity events?

In the last five years, I have worn 90 per cent OUCH. But If I must be seen in a foreign designer outfit for red carpet, must be a Ralph Lauren or TomFord and that is for their sartorial elegance.

Your favourite perfumes

I connect with the Opius VII more than any other of the perfumes I choose to wear.

Which car appeals to you most?

Mercedes Benz

Which food do you consider your favourite?

Ogbono soup made with stockfish to be enjoyed with pounded yam and washed down with fresh watermelon juice.