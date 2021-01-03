By Christy Anyanwu

Seun Oyedeji is a delectable personality you see on News Hub, hugely popular Silverbird Television programme. Her delivery, presentation style and finesse always leave viewers enthralled and glued to the end. In this interview, she gives us a peek into her life as a TV personality, her dreams for 2021 and more.

What was your first time on TV like?

It wasn’t as terrifying as my first time on radio. I had been a newscaster on radio for years before moving on to television. I started on the radio station Star FM in 1999. Then I was asked to move to MiTV, which was a sister-station of Star FM. It was all effortless. The only difference was the eye contact because you have to look up at the teleprompter.

How has being a TV celebrity affected your personality?

I don’t see myself as a celebrity. Rather, I see myself as one person who is opportune to do what she loves to do. I’m very simple in all ways; I don’t think I have changed in anyway. In Nigeria, being on TV is good. You can’t compare it to any other thing in the world. Except you are an actor or actress, but as an audio or TV personality you can still be yourself as a celebrity in the country (let me use that word). For me, I’m just my real self. I’m a broadcaster; some people are hairdressers or accountants. I’m just doing my job and happy with I do.

Do you still park by the roadside to buy boli (roasted unripe plantain) or corn?

If not for COVID-19, you would have caught me in traffic buying something. I am not really a boli person but I like roasted corn with coconut.

What other things are you passionate about?

I love people generally. I love young people. I’m passionate about being changed for the better. I look forward to supporting other people to the level that I am. I’m passionate about passing knowledge to people. The little that I know, I love to share with people. It’s not always joyous when some people lack and you enjoy in abundance. When you have and others have, there’s peace and joy; I love to impart knowledge to young people, I love to mentor young people. I also have other people that mentor me in different aspects of my life in farming, finance, etc.

How was life growing up? Did you grow up in Lagos?

I’m a pastor’s daughter, from a very large family of five. I was a very tough child. I grew up as a tomboy but I don’t look like that anymore. I lost my mum 20 years ago. Before then she taught us all we needed to know as believers. That brings about the ideal way I live my life and how my siblings also do. It was a smooth childhood until challenges came. At the end we still have good news to tell. I’m thankful. I grew up in Abeokuta and Ilorin, Kwara State. My father lives in Abeokuta, he is 84 years old. My dad moved around as a cleric and we moved around with him. At the end of the day, I still had to come down to Lagos for my education.

Who influenced you growing up, your mum or dad?

It was my mum. My dad was an evangelist who moved around a lot. My mum too was a prophetess but she was more available for us. I have a lot of her attribute as a person.

There’s this perception that TV personalities are snobbish. What’s your take on that?

I think it’s about the personality of the individual, not the job that people do. I do know that success changes people. Sincerely speaking, I respect everyone; if I am lucky that the job I do brings some kind of recognition I dont look down on people. I don’t look down on anyone and it hasn’t changed me in anyway.

What lessons life taught you?

I have learnt that what will be will be; never say never! When you set your mind at it you can get it. I have so many philosophies that guide me. For different situations, I have philosophies that guide me. I’m actually a happy person. I have learnt in life to never to put my happiness in the hands of anyone or anything. I have learnt not to depend on things or people in any situation to make me happy. It is only I that can make me happy and radiating happiness to others.

What’s your wish for 2021?

I wish for a COVID-free 2021 because I had a lot of plans for 2020 and I bless God that a couple of them came through, but above all is the fact that we are alive. I thank God that we are alive. For 2021, I’m thinking of doing things in a different way. I’m actually a very private person in the public. It’s very ironic actually; I want to build my brand nationally within the country as well I want it to go global. I also want to do things that will be impactful to young people all over the world. I have dreams in that regard. I think it is just my calling. How it’s going to turn out, I leave it all in the hands of God to make it work. I am also very thankful to my employers at Silverbird Group, the owners of Silverbird News platform, where I work and we have a section which I do anchor with my other colleagues called News Hub. I’m looking forward to making News Hub really bring out the best in people; it is not just a news-and-current-affairs programme but a programme designed for the people – to give them a voice, and a platform to express themselves in different ways. I’m looking at us taking my company to a news channel under the umbrella of Silverbird Group. We are looking forward for us to be a brand that everybody talks about.

What is your kind of fashion?

Comfy! I love anything that is comfortable. I don’t do style, or trending. I have a body type that suits any kind of clothes. I love to be neat and presentable. My style is comfy, simple and comfortable.

How do you relax?

I may travel for leisure but for just to relax I sleep. My job is challenging not necessarily stressful. We talk a lot and write a lot. I’m an editor, a presenter and producer. I move from one meeting to another. When I get home, I just sleep.

What is your favourite food?

Before now, I thought I loved moin moin but I have not had it in months. I think I’m changing. I love good healthy food. I don’t think I have any favourite food now. I eat any food; I cannot do without food. I eat one proper meal and indulge in some pastries.