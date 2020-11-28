Damilola Fatunmise

Olaide Adeyiga is one of the most creative personalities in Nollywood. She is active both in Yoruba and English sectors of the movie industry. And wait for this, she delivers her role effortlessly!

In this interview, the soft-spoken actress narrates how the journey into Nollywood all started. Enjoy it.

Tell us briefly about yourself.

My name is Olaide Mariam Adeyiga. I am the first child of my parents and I am from Lagos Island. I am a graduate of Theatre Arts from the Lagos State University (LASU).

How did you come into acting?

I have always had a flair for acting since childhood; and that flair gave me the push to study Theatre Arts at the university. I am happy that I didn’t just study Theatre Arts; with it, I am living my dreams to the full.

You act in both Yoruba and English movies, which one do you prefer most?

I have no preference; my professionalism is evident in all I do. So, either way, I am good to go!

If you’re not acting, what would you be doing?

I love to be with my family. I also love to hang out with my friends. At other times, I am working on the next big thing as a moviemaker.

How best do you relax?

I love listening to music. I love music all day, everyday.

How best do you enjoy being famous?

I have enjoyed every bit of fame. I have also enjoyed brand influencing and encouragement from people in all ways.

What’s your parents’ reaction to your acting career?

Sadly, I lost my dad many years back but my mother has been my backbone. She’s the greatest support anyone can pray for. She has always been there for me through thick and thin, and she never had issues with me venturing into the industry; she is super proud of me.

If you have the opportunity to do cosmetic surgery, which part of your body would you like to enhance?

Funny enough, I won’t enhance… I will rather reduce my butt.

What’s your biggest fear?

It’s the fear of failure. Success attracts people and takes you to the apex level in life. If there is anything I dread most, it’s failure; and I constantly work hard to make sure it never happens to me even though I’m not a perfectionist.

If acting nude will give you all the wealth or success you want in life, would you give it a trial?

No, I won’t!

Aside acting, what else do you do?

I am a filmmaker, an entrepreneur and still working on many other pet projects, so wait on it.

What part of your body turns men on?

I guess my skin. I get so many compliments about it, so I think it’s the first thing that gets men attracted to me.

Sex or romance, which do you prefer?

I prefer romance any day!

If you have the chance to change anything in your life, what will it be?

I would love to have my father back to life.

How many movies have you featured in till date?

I have featured in over 40 movies and still counting. In fact, I have lost count. Yes, I have produced some movies of my own. My debut movie was Etomi (My Right). I also did Babawale, My Siblings and I, Picture Perfect and another project is coming up soon.

Growing up, who was your favourite actor?

Bimbo Oshin. I just love her person.