Christy Anyanwu

Cynthia Chisom Umezulike, Ph.D, is a London based legal practitioner, law lecturer, activist and fashion muse. She is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and holds a Bachelors degree in Law. Cynthia obtained her first Master’s degree from the prestigious Queen Mary, University of London focusing on ‘International Human Rights Law and a second masters degree in ‘International Law and Criminal Justice -achieving a distinction in International Criminal Law. Cynthia holds a Doctrate in law degree from Birkbeck, University of London where she currently teaches constitutional/administrative law and Criminal law. In her role as co-chair & trustee of Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation, she ensures that the foundation is at the forefront of digital activism by implementing online campaigns and programs focused on highlighting the current and past legal rights issues. She talked about her favorite recently.

Favourite Shoe Designer?

The Dolly pumps by Charlotte Olympia are distinctive, classic and transitions easily from night time to day time.

Favourite Handbag designer?

The timeless Yves Saint Laurent large envelope bag in quilted Grain de Poudre transcends seasons and is my all-time favourite.

Favourite makeup?

I am currently in love with the mesmerising pillow talk collection by Charlotte Tilbury. The collection is mainly in rose gold hues and neutrals which is suitable for everyday use.

Favourite car?

The Tesla Model S is stunning, sleek, fast but most importantly designed to protect occupants from injury.

Favourite Holiday spot?

South of France is always my favourite travel destination- elegant, refined and cultured. The appeal of the French Rivera is the mixture of the old and new – the magnificent historic architecture in old towns Arles and Pont d Avignon, seaside relaxation in Éze and Biarritz, rural cultural fix in Antibes, cosmopolitan city life in Marseille or the familiar territories of Nice, Cannes and Monaco.

Favourite Dress designer?

I love the timeless and elegant designs of Mary Katrantzou and Stella Jean. Katrantzou and Jean have a unique interpretation of vivid hues and effortlessly transformed multicoloured print into classic statements.

Favourite Wristwatch?

In 2012, my late father gifted me a Dolce and Gabbana brass gold hologram timepiece. It is still my most cherished possession.

Favourite Food?

I love fried tofu with avocado, pan-fried noodles and spicy duck breast from Zuma Knightsbridge London.

Favourite Sunglasses?

I am currently obsessed with the oversized square-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses from Gucci.

How do you relax?

I am currently practising mindful meditation, which is designed to relax the mind and body. The breathing exercise during meditation has helped tremendously with my stress management. I am also learning visualization techniques were I centre my mind to the present, drawing forward my goals and vision for the future. I live in absolute solitude so I enjoy quiet homely nights, cuddled on my couch, drinking my favourite smoothie “the Jamaican”, watching CNN or a great tv show on amazon prime.