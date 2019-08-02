Loveth Ogedegbe, publisher, Orange magazine and organiser, Orange Global Achievement Awards (OGAA), an award which seeks to reward and recognise individuals, organisations and institutions shaping the globe, has been appointed the vice chairman, Publicity Committee, Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCIMMA).

Armed with a BSc in Communication, another degree in Adult and Community Education, and Diploma in Law among others, Ogedegbe’s Orange magazine hit the newsstands over a decade ago and still counting. Commenting on what inspires her, Ogedegbe said: “I love what I do. I also want to know as much as possible about the people, projects and customers I work with. I always explore new opportunities when they present themselves. I have never stopped learning. I won’t accept the status quo and I’ll never stop thinking about how to do things in new and different ways.”