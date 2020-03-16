Christy Anyanwu

Mrs. Chinelo Ikeme is the CEO of MYHAIR, a Lagos-based hair brand and beauty enterprise, located in Lekki Phase 1. After graduating with a second class upper degree in banking and finance, she worked for six years as a banker before resigning to start MYHAIR in 2010.

She has grown her brand internationally and locally through hard work, integrity, excellent customer service.

Her brand is not just about beauty and vanity, but also involved in charity and youth empowerment , adding value and meaning to lives through beauty and skill acquisition in the beauty industry. She also put smiles on the faces of cancer patients who have lost their hair by giving them wigs. She spoke about her favourite to Sunday Sunrecently.

Favourite shoe designer

Christian Louboutin because their designs are amazing and the red bottoms always make me standout.

Favourite handbag designer

I love Alexander McQueen bags because their designs standout and they’re uncommon in Nigeria. I never bought bag brands that are all over the place.

Favourite make-up

I’ve always loved MAC makeup products because they fit my skintone perfectly and are easy to find in departmental stores.

Favourite holiday spot

Malaga, Spain. I have the fondest, most loving memories of my last vacation in Malaga.

Favourite food

Fried ripe plantain and eggs. Dodogang forever.

Favourite Car

Mercedes Maybach GLS. It’s spanking new and super sleek. A statement car.

Favourite undergarments

Victoria Secrets… they’re comfortable, girly and sexy.

Favourite dress designer

Daughter’s of Nonyelum. I just discovered their designs online and I’m totally in love with them. Classy, elegant and gorgeous, oh my gosh I love their designs.

Favourite wrist watch

Hublot. The stones and blings on these watches are super faaaab.

Favourite sunglasses

Tom Ford anytime anyday.