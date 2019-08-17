However, Inside Nollywood reached out to the Enu- gu State-born movie star, and she spilled the beans. Hear her: “I’m still super excited about my birthday. I feel happy knowing fully well that people I didn’t expect to show me love showed me so much love, so I’m happy. As for the car gift, well, I work so hard for it. Yes, but then I cannot cough out money to buy such a car; it’s not that I can’t buy a car for myself. This particular Mercedes Benz is a gift. I don’t care what people say, I won’t mention who bought it for me. That’s exactly what happened last year when my boy- friend bought me a Venza; people kept saying all sorts of things. People will always talk and I don’t care.”

When asked why she always flaunts her curves and cleavages o n social media, the ac- tress nicknamed ‘Drama Doll’ said she owes nobody apology for living her life. “I have the curves, yeah! And I’m a brand ambassador

of killer curves, and our waist trainer is one of the best. So, if

I wear it, it brings my curves out and takes my waist in. It’s what God gave me. I didn’t do surgery to have such killer curves, so I have to flaunt it. People are saying my curves will attract all kinds of men to me on social media, but funny enough, I don’t even read my DMs (Direct Messages). I don’t go to my DM, so anybody that doesn’t contact me personally can’t have access to me.”