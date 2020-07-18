I made mistake by appointing Ajayi my deputy- Akeredolu

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday lamented that it was a mistake for him to have appointed Mr Agboola Ajayi as the deputy governor of the state.

Akeredolu and Ajayi who were close associates had been at loggerhead since Ajayi signified intention to contest the governorship election, which Akeredolu was also interested in.

The crisis of interest between the two of them led to the recent defection of Ajayi from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he (Ajayi) is contesting the governorship election.

Governor Akeredolu while addressing Ajayi’s kinsmen during a campaign tour to Igbekebo, headquarters of Ese-Odo local government area, where the deputy governor hails from, said he regretted appointing Ajayi as his deputy.

He said despite criticism and attack from various quarters alleging that Ajayi is his cousin, he felt that he had made a good choice but he eventually turned to a wrong choice.

The Governor described Ajayi’s exit from the party as “a cleansing for better performance of the APC in Ondo State.”

He urged the people of the local government not to bother about the embattled deputy governor who has left the progressive family for the PDP but focus on how the party will retain the state.

Akeredolu thanked leaders of the party in Ese-Odo local government for standing firm and not leaving the APC with Ajayi, adding that it shows that his decision was not acceptable to the people.

He also enjoined the party delegates to vote for him in the Monday’s primary election of the party, saying that he was prepared to do more for the people of the state.