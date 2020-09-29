Bolaji Okunola

Blessing Osimhen, a sibling to Africa’s costliest footballer, Victor Osimhen, has revealed she sacrificed a lot for the growth of the newly acquired Napoli’s goal getter.

Blessing, who is believed to have nurtured young Osimhen after they lost their mother 20 years ago, revealed this on her recent instagram post.

The emotional post, which attracted the attention of the 21-year-old striker, saw Osimhen appreciating her sibling for taking care of him while he was a toddler.

Blessing went on captioning how she performed all necessary rites to enable the Super Eagles’ goal king succeed in life. On her status, she tagged Osimhen’s Wolfsburg move “Worried” following the challenges he encountered with the German outfit. Blessing went on stating she heard her brother’s “voice of success” due to his progress at Belgium side, Charloroi, before tagging his Lille performances “Victory.”

Blessing, who is yet to caption Osimhen’s Napoli mega move, following his zero goal account in his two official Serie A duels, received a warm welcome from the star striker.

“Never stop believing in me. I appreciate. Love you forever sister,” Osimhen replied.

The sister continued with a caption which hinted she is yet to get over the pain from her sacrifice as a ’step mother’ to the starlet who suddenly emerged the cynosure of all eyes in the family of six children.

She displayed Osimhen’s various images with another emotional post which reads: “This picture of my brother means a lot to me. Glory be to God in all @victorosimhen9, thanks for this.”

The duo turned orphans after losing their dad, Pa Patrick Osimhen few months ago at age 80.