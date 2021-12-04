Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo popularly known as Omoborty, will never share her partner with any woman. Reason: she’s a very jealous lover!

The single mother of one revealed her soft side while chatting with Saturday Sun recently. According to her, “Cheating is a painful thing, especially for me – a very jealous person. But if I find my partner cheating, I’ll forgive him because nobody is perfect. Everyone is a sinner, although we sin differently and ask God for forgiveness.”

Asked if she will expose her cheating partner on social media, Omoborty said she would never do so. The actress explained further: “I might not bring the matter to the social media because I don’t like bringing personal issues on the Internet, but never say never. Our emotions could betray us at times even to our surprise, then we react differently to emotional issues.”

However, the movie star said she’s considered taking a break from Nollywood to fully face her business. “The year 2021 is almost over, and my greatest achievement is being alive. The year has also taught me some lessons. It taught me to cherish life and be grateful for God’s blessing. Looking back from January till now, I would say I am fulfilled with how far I have come. I have taken a break from movies. I now make more money influencing for brands, and also from my business, compared to what I make from movies.”

