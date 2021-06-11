By Christian Agadibe

Talented singer, Nwabueze Promise also known as Pryme, is currently rocking the airwaves with his new single, Kolo.

The Imo State University graduate, who started his music career in 2018, revealed that his new single is spiritual. “I’m going to keep dropping as many songs as possible. I make music from my spirit to touch people’s souls and this new single is spiritual. The message in my music is love, motivation, happiness, and hope,” he says.

Asked how he got inspiration for the new songs, the fast-rising artiste revealed, “Whenever I am down, I start composing lyrics on my phone, that’s how much I love to sing. I am currently promoting my new single, Kolo, which is everywhere. I urge my fans to go get it. The next five years are going to be filled with lots of my music, and I pray that I achieve what I have planned for that period of time.”