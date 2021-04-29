From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, said he may end up as a pastor after serving eight years in office.

Abiodun stated this during the 108th Nigeria Baptist Convention at the Baptist International Conference Centre, Lufuwape town on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said he would not ascribe to himself the authority of the clergy because he loves reading, studying and sharing the words of God.

The event, which was equally used to conduct valedictory and commendation service for the retiring President of Nigeria Baptist Convention (NBC) and President, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, was attended by the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ishaku Abbo.

Abiodun said the theme of the convention, ‘Moving Forward: Finishing the race with joy’ has called the attention of Nigerians, and the entire humanity, on the need to do things with fear of God in their hearts.

According to him, if Nigerians followed the instructions of God in all they do, living would be much easier and the country would not find itself in the present precarious situation.

He, therefore, charged Nigerians not to lose hope, stressing that “all we need is the fear of God in conducting our affairs.

“We all need to treat our fellow human beings with love and even take care of our environment with care. If we do, we will live a more peaceful and prosperous life. We continue to pray for God’s blessing upon our land, so that our people will live in constant abundance of every good thing.

“More importantly, we must reject violence and pursue peace with one another. We need to walk in love and understanding. This is what our heavenly Father expects from us.

“We, therefore, look forward to the continued reign of peace in our land and the constant strengthening of the body of Christ.”

The governor commended the Baptist Church of Nigeria for remaining relevant in the propagation of the gospel, and the provision of qualitative education as well as health care services.

Obasanjo, who expressed optimism that Nigeria would survive various challenges confronting it presently, prayed that God would give the retiree new energy to continue the work of God.

Also, Governor Makinde hailed Ayokunle for his tenacity in carrying out the duties of his office and urged him to continue to lead prayers for Nigeria and the leaders.