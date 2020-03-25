Nigeria’s Dutch Eredivisie top scorer, Cyriel Dessers said he is very bored and misses the round leather game of football, AOIFootball.com reported.

Dessers had scored 15 times this season in the Eredivisie, making him the joint top scorer in the league and was having a great season before the novel coronavirus struck and shut down the game he loves.

Desser, who also possesses a Belgian heritage, was delighted when he was recently called up for the first time to feature for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“I miss football a lot, but there is nothing we can do for now except to ensure we fight to stay alive,” said the former FC Utrecht forward.

The player, however, reiterated the need to take personal hygiene seriously in the wake of the global pandemic.

“To fight this virus and stay alive, we must maintain social distance, wash our hands properly at least for 20 seconds and stay hydrated and avoid sneezing and coughing improperly in public,” he concluded.