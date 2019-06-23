Christy Anyanwu

Tina Ndidi Ugo is a multi-talented person and entrepreneur with interests in fashion, interior design and travel consultancy. She is also a business and life coach, photographer and blogger.

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) with Bachelor of Arts (Combined Honours) degree in Philosophy and Political Science, she got a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Edge Hill University, Lancashire, United Kingdom, after obtaining a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from the London Business College.

Ugo worked with companies between 2002 and 2005 and then resigned, to establish her first fashion business in 2005. In 2012, she launched Didi Creations Limited, which is based in the United Kingdom and operates stores in other countries. Her fashion enterprise has participated in shows in London, New York, Paris, Lagos and Nairobi, Kenya. She spoke with Sunday Sun about her late mum.

Please tell us about your mum.

My mother, Mrs. Happiness Ada Ugo, is late.

How would you characterize your relationship with her when she was alive?

Our relationship was enviable. She was my best friend. She would have turned 60 this year. She died 10 years ago, when she was 50. All my close friends at high school and University of Ibadan met my mum because she frequently visited me. I remember being teased as a big baby by my roommates at UI because my mum always brought me soup and stew from Lagos most weekends. She was all smiles and so happy on my matriculation and graduation days. I still have several of her framed pictures by my bedside and displayed at every corner of my home till date. That’s how much I’m in love with her till date.

How would you describe her?

She was indeed a great and hardworking woman. I got my entrepreneurial skill and fashion consciousness from her. She worked with the Nigerian Ports Authority for a decade, and afterwards set up her restaurant and fashion businesses.

Are you saying that she influenced your fashion sense and style?

Definitely! She definitely influenced my fashion and style. She had a unique sense of style and I remember trying to emulate her from a tender age.

What were her favourite fashion items?

She loved her signature Afro hair style, vintage accessories, kaftan and boubou. Thankfully I inherited some of those items.

What is your position in the family and how did you take the news of her death?

My mum had six children and I’m the first. I was on a routine visit to the United Kingdom in 2009 when she passed on. I felt my world crumble the moment I got that phone call. Her death changed my perception on life completely.

What do you miss about your mum?

I miss chatting and speaking with my mum. We spent a lot of time together talking about everything under the sun. We hung out a lot and I also miss her boisterous laughter and meals. She was such a great cook. I miss her oha soup, stew and nkwobi. I miss my mum daily and still break down in tears, often.

What advice did she give you and which you still uphold?

She told me to always believe in myself, to persevere and aim for the skies. This I hope to pass on to my daughter as well.

You made a good grade in UI. How did she feel about your going fully into fashion instead of retaining a lucrative white collar job?

Like I mentioned earlier, my mum was one of my fashion and style inspirations. She absolutely had no problem with me following the fashion entrepreneurial route. As a matter of fact, we went into some business partnership at some point. I know she will definitely be proud of the woman I have become.