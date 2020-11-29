Rita Okoye

Plus size actress, Doris Anyanwu, joined the Nollywood a few years ago and featured in several movies. But last year, she got tired of it all and called it a quit.

In this chat, the role interpreter opens up on the reasons she left. She equally reveals her struggles getting a man who would truly love her for what she is. Enjoy it.

What are some of your plans that COVID-19 truncated?

I was to visit Dubai for the continuation of a business and I wanted to use the opportunity to create beautiful contents for my fans, but as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all plans were aborted. No regrets though, at least, I’m healthy and alive; with life there is hope to accomplish a lot and go on more trips. In fact, the year has taught me various life lessons that I won’t forget in a hurry. It transformed me from the most vulnerable person to a strong human being, who is not dependent on the outside world for happiness, but found joy in the smallest and simplest things. It also taught me the value of health and nutrition, and made me eat and drink things for immunity. The year made me realize that we waste our time and energy planning for the future, but which never works actually. In all, I’m grateful to God for preserving my life, my family and loved ones.

Why did you take a break from Nollywood?

I joined Nollywood a few years ago and featured in lots of movies, but last year, I took a bow. I got tired of being cast for a mother role in most of the movies. As young as I am, just because I’m a plus size woman, they always wanted me to play the role of a mother. Not only that, the makeup artist will mask my face to look older! I couldn’t deal with that anymore. I kept wondering why a fat lady wouldn’t be allowed to show her sexiness in movies.

What are the major challenges of being a plus size lady?

I am faced with people cajoling and name-calling me because of my size. I’m also faced with the challenges of relatives and family friends always reminding me that I’m fat. And then, the challenges of people calling attention to your food preference and recommending sliming herbs for you.

How do you cope with body shaming?

I just ignore and smile. I don’t take it to heart. I simply don’t give them the attention they seek.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I love and admire Natacha Akide. She is a strong woman, a fighter and go-getter. She is also fierce, intelligent and focused. She inspires me a lot.

How do you cope with sexual harassment?

A few years ago, I was in a bus in Owerri, pressing my phone and minding my business. But before I knew it, a man on a motorbike grabbed my breast so hard and sped off. I was confused because I didn’t know whether he was trying to steal my phone or actually wanted to grab my boobs. It all happened so fast and the pain was too much. At that point, there was absolutely nothing I could do. I felt so bad and buried my head in shame, handing everything over to God because I didn’t deserve that.

Have you ever been heartbroken?

Yes, but not because of love, it was when I was betrayed by a close friend. I felt so bad and hurt.

Do you believe in love?

Of course, I believe in love. Although, I’ve been so unfortunate finding true love, I’m hopeful that someday genuine, unconditional and true love will locate me. I’ve not been able to find that partner that will go gaga and wild over me, possibly because of the kind of love I desire. I like it wild, crazy and passionate. I love to do odd things. If it’s not mad, wild and passionate love, then it’s a total waste of time, and I don’t want to be part of it.

What do you want in a man?

I am attracted to men that are kind and intelligent. I’ll be glad if my man is gentle, respectful, honest and trustworthy. My man must have a great sense of humour. He should be able to make me laugh out loud because I don’t like dull moments. He should be a great listener, talker and protector. I want him to be my best friend. We should be able to share our love fairly, rather than the love being one sided. He should have a stable job. I am not a gold digger, but this is very important. My man must also accept me for who I am. I’m a nudist and plus size woman, so he should be able to accept me for who I am, with or without makeup. He should be mature and have integrity. He should be able to stay true to his words and himself. He must be direct; any guy who isn’t direct is weak. I can’t settle for a weak man. He should be good in bed, highly romantic, love foreplay and not selfish. He needs to mesmerize my body and make it jerk. Above all, I love dark-skinned guys.

Have you given up on marriage?

No, I haven’t, but right now, marriage is the least on my mind. I believe when it’s God’s appointed time, I will settle down with the man of my dream. I don’t want to rush into marriage. It shouldn’t be all about getting married but staying married.

What would you say is the most precious part of your body?

I love my fingers a lot. In fact, I love to admire my fingers. I love my thick lips too.