Beautiful actress, Christabel Egbenya needs a man badly. As it is now, she doesn’t even mind being a second or third wife as long as her happiness is guaranteed.

The Enugu State-based role interpreter confessed to Inside Nollywood that she’s presently not in any serious relationship and therefore she is ready to welcome a man into her life now.

Hear her: “When it comes to serious relationship, for now, I don’t have a man. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have a boyfriend. I need an understanding man. I need a man who will love me for who I am and will support my business and all. It’s better if he is rich, handsome and dark. Who doesn’t like better thing? That is every woman’s prayer. However, I can marry from any tribe. It doesn’t matter if he is Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa; as long as I am happy with him, it’s okay. I can even be a second or third wife, it doesn’t really matter as long as there is true love and happiness.”

The CEO of Label Beauty World, however, lamented the COVID-19 lockdown that has affected her business. “My shop has been on lockdown. There is no movie and no income. Staying at home is even a burden because there is no light to do anything. Things haven’t been easy. I feel very terrible because there’s no money at the moment. The cosmetic goods in my shop are changing colours, and I am losing millions. For now, all I do is sleep, wake up, do some exercises, and then pray. I miss traveling. I am not used to staying in a place. I love working. I just pray this pandemic ends soon,” she bemoaned.