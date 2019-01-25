Fast-rising actress and filmmaker, Nazo Ekezie, needs a man badly.

The Ozubulu, Anambra State-born thespian lamented that she is tired of living a lonely life and therefore needs a man now!

“I’m single and available. I am looking for someone who fame doesn’t entice or affect. I want someone who would be patient enough to know me and not look at me from the movie angle. I would love someone who sees me as Nazo and not as an actress all the time.

“Right now, I seriously want to be in a relationship. I want to be with someone I love, someone who loves me as me, but not as an actress or movie star.

I want to be with a person that actually knows me, a person who loves me and willing to relate with me as Nazo and not as an actress. That one is so important. I’m not looking out to marry a (Aliko) Dangote but my man needs to be comfortable. He has to be able to provide for me,” she explained.

Lending her voice to the menace of pant stealing that has taken over the land lately, Ekezie said: “I might sound cliché but I don’t wear pants anymore. I’m not going to joke with my destiny, and if I’m taking my clothes off anywhere, my underwear is going straight into my bag.”

Ekezie just released her first production entitled, Flawed, featuring Ebere Okaro, Mofe Duncan and other actors.