As lovers get ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Sunday, actress Crowncy Anyanwu’s only wish is to have a man to cuddle on that day.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the actress cum producer laments, “I can’t recall celebrating Valentine’s Day with a lover before, since my university days till now. And this year’s Valentine is still going to be me alone, without a lover. I wish I will celebrate tomorrow’s Val with someone I cherish. I am so hopeful that shortly I will celebrate Valentine’s Day with my husband.”

Anyanwu, who has also suffered heartbreaks, says she doesn’t allow broken relationships to get the better of her, “I try to get busy with work and other things that will make me happy so I can forget about him. Most importantly, I will avoid being alone so that I will not think about him. I also want to warn girls to be careful. If a guy asks you to be his Val, before saying yes, ask him what happened to his last year’s Val? So you will know how to follow him,” she stated.